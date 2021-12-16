Nasdacoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $165,499.65 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $165,499.65 and approximately $8,718.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 103.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 1,820,301,298.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,720.83 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 26,702,517 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

