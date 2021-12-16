Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,105,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,936,000 after acquiring an additional 28,631 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,150,000 after acquiring an additional 45,056 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Nasdaq by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,964,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,437,000 after acquiring an additional 93,324 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nasdaq by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,397,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,817,000 after purchasing an additional 79,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $202.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.28 and a 12 month high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.45.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $205,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $178,345.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,344 shares of company stock worth $1,087,150. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.