National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,028,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,602 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.59% of National Retail Properties worth $44,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $45,981,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1,058.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 582,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,306,000 after acquiring an additional 532,157 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,555,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,910,000 after acquiring an additional 530,446 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,287,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,493,000 after acquiring an additional 453,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,709,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,143,000 after acquiring an additional 419,058 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NNN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $45.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.70. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.22%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

