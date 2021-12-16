Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Trading Down 2.7%

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT)’s stock price fell 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.13 and last traded at $5.13. 316 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 472,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NAUT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Nautilus Biotechnology alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.28.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Nautilus Biotechnology news, CEO Sujal M. Patel bought 161,978 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $764,536.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 481,978 shares of company stock worth $2,457,936 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,002,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,961,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,200,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,520,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,027,000. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.