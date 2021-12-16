Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases 3,260 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 121.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period.

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $115.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.22. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $82.18 and a 52-week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

