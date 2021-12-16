Naviaddress (NAVI) Market Capitalization Hits $41,778.78

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 16th. In the last week, Naviaddress has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. One Naviaddress coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Naviaddress has a total market capitalization of $41,778.78 and $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00039895 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.85 or 0.00207054 BTC.

Naviaddress Profile

Naviaddress (CRYPTO:NAVI) is a coin. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 coins. The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using U.S. dollars.

