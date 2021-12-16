Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.26 EPS

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $1.26, Zacks reports. Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 247.17% and a negative net margin of 16.22%.

NM stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $3.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,374. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63. Navios Maritime has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $52.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Navios Maritime by 108.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Navios Maritime during the second quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Navios Maritime during the third quarter valued at $193,000. 9.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

