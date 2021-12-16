Neblio (NEBL) Hits Market Cap of $19.55 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00002171 BTC on popular exchanges. Neblio has a total market cap of $19.55 million and $472,063.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neblio has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00035065 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00020104 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005361 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001942 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,766,981 coins and its circulating supply is 18,439,385 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.