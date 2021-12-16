Neblio One Day Volume Tops $825,623.00 (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002108 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. Neblio has a total market cap of $18.60 million and $825,623.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00038549 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00019872 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005181 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001933 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,772,668 coins and its circulating supply is 18,445,073 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

