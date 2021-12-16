Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC) traded down 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$6.33 and last traded at C$6.35. 189,013 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 588,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.37.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Neo Lithium from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cormark upped their price objective on Neo Lithium from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 20.20, a current ratio of 20.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of C$897.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.49.

Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

