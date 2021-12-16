NestEGG Coin Trading Down 7% This Week (EGG)

NestEGG Coin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. NestEGG Coin has a total market capitalization of $167,459.79 and approximately $591.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NestEGG Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NestEGG Coin has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00033122 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000281 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000699 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NestEGG Coin Profile

NestEGG Coin is a coin. NestEGG Coin’s total supply is 42,342,655 coins. The official website for NestEGG Coin is www.nesteggcoin.com . NestEGG Coin’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

NestEGG Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NestEGG Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NestEGG Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NestEGG Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

