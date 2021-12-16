Netrum Price Hits $0.0172 on Major Exchanges (NTR)

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded 76.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Netrum has a total market capitalization of $36,739.84 and approximately $14.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Netrum coin can now be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Netrum has traded up 56.4% against the US dollar.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000869 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 5,490,717,006.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 19,848.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 1,757,532,284.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

NTR is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

