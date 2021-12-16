Neutrino USD (USDN) Reaches One Day Volume of $22.30 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 16th. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $553.18 million and $22.30 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00054556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,959.52 or 0.08253121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00078608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,904.36 or 0.99850529 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00051626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002681 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 561,239,552 coins and its circulating supply is 561,238,962 coins. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

