New BitShares Reaches Market Capitalization of $42.14 Million (NBS)

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. New BitShares has a total market capitalization of $42.14 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One New BitShares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, New BitShares has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00054310 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,930.41 or 0.08239123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00079729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,693.77 or 0.99978006 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00051538 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002712 BTC.

New BitShares Coin Profile

New BitShares was first traded on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

