New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

NFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFE. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $712,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 266.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,121,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $466,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $22.36 on Thursday. New Fortress Energy has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $65.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -77.10 and a beta of 1.63.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.50). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -137.93%.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.