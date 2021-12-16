New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.91.

Several brokerages have commented on NEWR. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $102.60 on Thursday. New Relic has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.67.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The firm had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Relic will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 3,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total value of $450,873.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $120,186.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,458 shares of company stock worth $9,299,812 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

