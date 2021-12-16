New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $218.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) will post sales of $218.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $211.00 million and the highest is $232.57 million. New Residential Investment reported sales of $113.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year sales of $843.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $712.93 million to $909.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $862.75 million, with estimates ranging from $804.90 million to $899.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

NRZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Residential Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

In other news, Director Robert Mcginnis bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 7.5% during the third quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 4.3% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 4.6% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 48.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NRZ opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. New Residential Investment has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.72.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

