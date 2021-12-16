New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $10.03 Million Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Lamb Weston worth $10,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 187.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW stock opened at $57.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.95.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The business had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.71%.

In other news, Director Peter J. Bensen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.80.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

