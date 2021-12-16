New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.89 Million Stock Holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of CACI International worth $8,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CACI. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CACI International by 24,632.4% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 417,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,508,000 after acquiring an additional 415,795 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 80,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,505,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 64,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,815,000 after acquiring an additional 11,698 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 46,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,771,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,795,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACI opened at $266.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. CACI International Inc has a 1 year low of $215.18 and a 1 year high of $290.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.31). CACI International had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $47,999.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.30, for a total value of $1,247,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.25.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

