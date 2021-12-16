New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.14 Million Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of AutoNation worth $9,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter worth about $523,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2,015.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 43,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,629,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation stock opened at $116.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.20 and a 200 day moving average of $113.35. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $65.45 and a one year high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,732 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total transaction of $6,279,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $7,205,437.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,305,886 shares of company stock valued at $162,595,844. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AN shares. Benchmark increased their price target on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist raised their price target on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.29.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

