New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 12,627 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,627 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of MDU Resources Group worth $8,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 45,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $29.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.77. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.50%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.