New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 2,190 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Oshkosh worth $10,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.71.

OSK opened at $110.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.50 and its 200 day moving average is $114.58. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.70%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.