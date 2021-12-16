New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 31,055 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,055 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Organon & Co. worth $10,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,862,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of OGN stock opened at $29.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.14. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

