New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 4,173 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Texas Roadhouse worth $9,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $270,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $94,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,259 shares of company stock valued at $388,291 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $84.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.20 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.60.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

