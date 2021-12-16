New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Kohl’s worth $8,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 166.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 99.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 16.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KSS opened at $49.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

