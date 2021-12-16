New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $9,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 576,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,135,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $103.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.63 and a 200-day moving average of $114.41. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 33.68%.

RGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.30.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

