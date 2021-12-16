New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,694 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,721 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,694 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Franklin Resources worth $9,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 12.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 139,403 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,460,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 36.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 190,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 51,272 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 30,429 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 708,864 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 127,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

NYSE:BEN opened at $34.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.17. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

BEN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 3,604,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000,002.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.