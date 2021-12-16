New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,312 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,312 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of DaVita worth $10,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.63.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA opened at $105.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.38 and a 1 year high of $136.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

