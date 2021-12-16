New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,257 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,257 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Arrow Electronics worth $10,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,066,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,325,000 after purchasing an additional 353,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,088,000 after purchasing an additional 139,909 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 311,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,413,000 after purchasing an additional 134,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 581,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,145,000 after purchasing an additional 128,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $124.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.47. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.25 and a 12-month high of $130.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

