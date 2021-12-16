New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,022 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Globe Life worth $9,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Globe Life by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 41.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Globe Life by 1.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Globe Life by 8.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

GL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

In other Globe Life news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $156,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $79,486.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GL stock opened at $92.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.11. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 10.69%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.