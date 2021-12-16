New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $9,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $27,842.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,158 shares of company stock valued at $176,768. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IIPR shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.25.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $245.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 80.69 and a quick ratio of 80.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.61 and a beta of 1.47. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.91 and a 1 year high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

