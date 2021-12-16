Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) traded down 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.66 and last traded at $11.69. 576 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,765,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Newegg Commerce alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Newegg Commerce by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 99,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company was founded on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Newegg Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newegg Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.