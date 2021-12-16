Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Trading Up 7%

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) shares were up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.11 and last traded at $58.00. Approximately 540,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 6,468,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.23.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.16 and a 200 day moving average of $59.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $2,426,695. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 52.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 980.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

