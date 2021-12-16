Newton Coin Project (NCP) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 16th. In the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Newton Coin Project has a market capitalization of $7,196.93 and approximately $50.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Newton Coin Project alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 94.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project (NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton Coin Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton Coin Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Coin Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton Coin Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.