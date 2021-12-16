Newton (NEW) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 33.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 16th. Newton has a total market capitalization of $6.38 million and $486,152.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Newton has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00054404 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,944.17 or 0.08251696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00081076 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,754.98 or 0.99909296 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00051385 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

