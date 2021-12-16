NewYorkCoin (NYC) Hits Market Cap of $6.47 Million

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $6.47 million and approximately $4,268.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.30 or 0.00316000 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007461 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000487 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

