NewYorkCoin (NYC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,593.00

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. During the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $6.29 million and $1,593.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.92 or 0.00313477 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007587 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000527 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

