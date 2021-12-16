Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Short Interest Update

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NEXXY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Nexi in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Nexi from €20.60 ($23.15) to €18.00 ($20.22) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nexi in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nexi in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Nexi alerts:

NEXXY traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,718. Nexi has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.11.

Nexi SpA provides payment technology solutions which enable banks, merchants, and consumers to make and receive digital payments. It operates through the following business units: Merchant Services and Solutions; Digital Payments and Cards; Digital Banking Services; and Other Services. The Merchant Services and Solutions unit supplies merchants with the necessary infrastructure to enable digital payment acceptance and execute card payments on behalf of the merchant.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.