NEXT (LON:NXT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7,995.52

NEXT plc (LON:NXT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7,995.52 ($105.66) and traded as high as GBX 8,098 ($107.02). NEXT shares last traded at GBX 7,736 ($102.23), with a volume of 313,668 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,250 ($122.24) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,800 ($116.29) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,350 ($123.56) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,350 ($123.56) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 8,731.25 ($115.39).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8,046.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,995.52. The stock has a market cap of £10.28 billion and a PE ratio of 17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.99.

In other NEXT news, insider Amanda James bought 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,825 ($50.55) per share, for a total transaction of £4,131 ($5,459.23).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

