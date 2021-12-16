NEXT (NEXT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $65.00

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. During the last seven days, NEXT has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $858,840.85 and $65.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.30 or 0.00316000 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007461 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000487 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

