NEXT Price Down 6.3% Over Last Week (NEXT)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. NEXT has a market capitalization of $858,840.85 and approximately $65.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEXT has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One NEXT coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.30 or 0.00316000 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007461 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000487 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NEXT (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

