NextDAO (NAX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $337,678.00

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. During the last seven days, NextDAO has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and $337,678.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NextDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00054675 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NAX is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,225,475,431 coins and its circulating supply is 2,185,243,322 coins. NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

