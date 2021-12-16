NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Trading 6.9% Higher

Shares of NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.43 and last traded at $8.35. Approximately 3,982 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 337,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NN shares. B. Riley began coverage on NextNav in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on NextNav in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Get NextNav alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.