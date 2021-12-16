NFTify (N1) Price Hits $0.0917 on Major Exchanges

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One NFTify coin can currently be purchased for $0.0917 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NFTify has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. NFTify has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $184,197.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00054231 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,978.02 or 0.08319227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00078200 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,806.45 or 0.99977605 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00051588 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002661 BTC.

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTify using one of the exchanges listed above.

