NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Stake Decreased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NICE were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NICE in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NICE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in NICE by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in NICE by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in NICE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NICE opened at $298.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $211.25 and a 52 week high of $319.88.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NICE. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.08.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

