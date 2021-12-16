Niftyx Protocol Trading Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000745 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Niftyx Protocol has a total market cap of $18.44 million and $447,271.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00040407 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.28 or 0.00208072 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Profile

Niftyx Protocol (CRYPTO:SHROOM) is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

