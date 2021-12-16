NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) CAO Sells $1,773,750.00 in Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NIKE stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,001,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,377,889. The firm has a market cap of $257.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.45.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,045,955 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $878,054,000 after purchasing an additional 444,777 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $869,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.
NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.21.
NIKE Company Profile
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.
Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.