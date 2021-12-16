NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) CAO Sells $1,773,750.00 in Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NIKE stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,001,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,377,889. The firm has a market cap of $257.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.45.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,045,955 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $878,054,000 after purchasing an additional 444,777 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $869,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.21.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

