NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to $190.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.85% from the stock’s previous close.
NKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.21.
NYSE:NKE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,376,628. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.45. The company has a market capitalization of $259.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. NIKE has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10.
In other NIKE news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $2,222,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,045,955 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $878,054,000 after acquiring an additional 444,777 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $869,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.
About NIKE
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.
