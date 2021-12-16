NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to $190.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.85% from the stock’s previous close.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.21.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,376,628. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.45. The company has a market capitalization of $259.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. NIKE has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $2,222,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,045,955 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $878,054,000 after acquiring an additional 444,777 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $869,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

