Nilfisk Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:NLFKF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in November

Nilfisk Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:NLFKF) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NLFKF remained flat at $$29.75 during trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.75. Nilfisk Holding A/S has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $29.75.

Get Nilfisk Holding A/S alerts:

About Nilfisk Holding A/S

Nilfisk Holding A/S manufactures and sells cleaning solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: EMEA, Americas, APAC, Consumer, and Private Label and Other. It offers commercial and industrial vacuum cleaners; floor cleaning products, including single-disc, burnishers, carpet extractors, scrubber dryers, steam cleaners, sweepers, and combination machines; mobile, stationary, and petrol/diesel driven pressure washers; and industry, vehicle, floor care, surface, and textile detergents, as well as care and maintenance products, and disinfectants.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Nilfisk Holding A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nilfisk Holding A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.