Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the November 15th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NTTYY stock opened at $28.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $30.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.27.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Company Profile

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following business divisions: Regional Communications, Long-Distance and International Communications, Mobile Communications, Data Communications, and Others.

